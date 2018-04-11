Cops: He said he 'never felt better' before he was pronounced dead, came back to life

A Georgetown man was pronounced dead Monday for a short time after being rushed to the hospital Monday, police said.

But nurses and staff detected a pulse shortly after, and doctors are unsure of how it happened, a Georgetown County Sheriff's Office report said.

Sheriff's deputies went to the 270 block of Minnow Drive in Pawleys Island about 7:45 p.m. in reference to a possible overdose, the report said. EMS was on scene performing CPR on the 38-year-old man, police said.

A witness at the scene said the victim came to the witness's house because he wanted to get out of the house for a while, the report said. The witness, who hadn't seen the victim in about four or five months, said the victim had broken up with his girlfriend and gone to rehab for drugs, the report said.

The witness said the victim came into the home drinking a beer, was talking fine, began playing the "air drums" and said he never felt better, the report said.

Then the victim collapsed onto the floor, police said.

The witness called 911 and began CPR when the victim was no longer breathing, the report said. The victim hadn't taken drugs in front of the witness and the witness was unsure if the victim "was on anything," the report said, but the witness said the victim was known to use alcohol and pain medication.

The victim was taken to Waccamaw Hospital's emergency room, police said.

A doctor gave police the time of death, the report said. And "when staff and nurses walked back in the room a very short time later, the victim was showing a pulse," the report said. Staff continued to work on the victim, who had a strong pulse but was not breathing on his own, police said.

The doctor told police it was unknown what caused the man to have a pulse again, the report said. Police said the doctor was aware of the drug history of the patient.

At the time of the report, police said they couldn't determine if the victim's condition was caused by an overdose or a medical problem.

