Ten people were taken to a hospital after a wreck Wednesday morning on Socastee Boulevard near Myrtle Beach. Three people are in critical condition. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection with Socastee crash that left 10 injured

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 10, 2018 04:18 PM

A 29-year-old woman has been charged after authorities say she drove on the wrong side of the road, causing last week's crash in Socastee that left 10 people injured.

Jessica Jones, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with driving left of center, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened April 4, after a small car — driven by Jones — crossed the center line and hit a van head on, Collins said. The collision happened at the intersection of Brandymill Boulevard and Socastee Boulevard around 8:30 a.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue officials said 10 adults from two vehicles were taken to the hospital, with three of them in critical condition.

