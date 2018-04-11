He got hurt on a jet ski in Myrtle Beach, now he's suing tour company for negligence

A customer who hit his head on overgrown trees while riding a jet ski says in a lawsuit the Myrtle Beach tour company was negligent leading to his injuries.
This week, Matthew R. Bohardt filed the suit against Island Adventure Watersports TD, LLC and tour guide Griffin Towers in federal court.
In May 2015, Bohardt paid Island Adventure to ride a jet ski as part of a tour that was guided by Towers, according to the filing.
Bohardt said he was a beginner and did not have experience driving a jet ski.
The two were on the Intracoastal Waterway and Towers made a quick turn out to a small body of water with trees hanging overhead.
Bohardt followed and hit several trees, causing several injuries including a skull fracture, a traumatic brain injury, a separated shoulder and cuts.
He had to have surgery to remove part of the bone from his skull and has a scar on his head. Bohardt still needs treatment more than two years later, according to the suit.
Bohardt also lost his job as an attorney as a result of his injury, the filing states.
The lawsuit said the defendants were negligent in several ways, such as failing to train Bohardt on how to use a jet ski, to take steps to prevent Bohardt from getting hurt and not keeping proper safety gear with the jet skis.
The suit asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
An employee who answered the Island Adventure phone number declined to comment.
