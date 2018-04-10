New 840-site RV Resort coming to Horry County

A new 840-site RV resort is coming to Horry County.
The first phase of the 300-acre resort could open on Highway 90 less than a mile and a half west of Highway 22 in about a year with about 470 campsites, said Sun Communities President John McLaren. Sun Communities is opening the resort, the company's first camping venture into South Carolina.
Mindy Kirtley, Vice President of Sun RV Resorts, said the location was chosen based off a number of factors including proximity to the beach and natural surroundings.
"But most importantly, this location provides the space needed to develop the resort with all amenities for our guests to enjoy right on the property," Kirtley said.
A preliminary study done during the initial rezoning of the property showed that 900 occupied campsites would generate around 2,000 trips in and out of the facility per day during weekdays when the campground is at capacity.
But councilor Johnny Vaught said that traffic wouldn't be an issue.
"The neat thing about that location is it's so close to (Highway) 22," said councilor Johnny Vaught, who also owns an RV. "Those RVs are not going to come down from Conway towards there. They're going to come down 22 and (Highway) 31 and zip right in there. I don't think the residents in that area are even going to notice any increase in traffic."
The first phase could be done by Memorial Day 2019, McLaren said.
"From my perspective and my role in the company, it’s never fast enough," McLaren said. "We’re looking at some time in the second quarter of 2019. Before Memorial Day. That’s the goal. "
What will it look like?
The RV resort is basically a large campground with resort-style perks. There's room for RV campsites as well as cabins.
"Really what you’re getting is the affordability, but you’re still getting the kind of amenities that you’d expect from a high-end resort," McLaren said. "That’s the unique difference between us and so many other offerings that might be out there. A lot of what we do from an amenities standpoint comes from the direct feedback from our guests that we have all over the country and the types of things that they want."
The resort will feature indoor and outdoor pools, a water park, jacuzzi spas, a bowling alley, dog park, playgrounds and volleyball and basketball courts, among others.
It will also have an arcade, a resort bistro and snack bar.
This is the company's first camping resort in South Carolina. McLaren said the community responded well to the Lakeside Crossing retirement community, which is also run by Sun Communities.
"We’ve had a great experience, we’ve had a lot of support from the community so it made a lot of sense to start another development," McLaren said.
The first phase of the resort will feature all the amenities and 470 campsites, and is planned to open before Memorial Day 2019. The first phase could bring around 100 jobs to the area, McLaren said. The second phase with the rest of the 840 campsites could be finished within a couple of years.
McLaren said the ratio of campsites to cabins and the rates campers will pay haven't been finalized.
"I'd like to see a lot of the local people that now go up to Tabor City up to Yogi Bear's up there or to North Carolina to Willow Tree, I'd like to see this one instead, do good business and not have to travel as far for the same kind of amenities," Vaught said.
Christian Boschult
