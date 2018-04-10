Ordnance found behind home in North Myrtle Beach

As workers built a patio behind a home in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, they stumbled upon an unexploded piece of ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

ALERT FOR WATERWAY DRIVE AREA: While constructing a patio behind a home on Waterway Drive in North Myrtle Beach, workers unearthed an unexploded piece of ordinance, possibly a mortar shell. NMB Public Safety has secured the scene and Horry County bomb squad on site. — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) April 10, 2018

The tweet says the ordnance was found behind a home on Waterway Drive and that it is possibly a mortar shell.

Waterway Drive was closed to all traffic between 13th Avenue North and King Street as crews investigated the munition.

Waterway Drive is currently closed to all traffic between 13th Ave N & King Street. Crews are standing by as Horry County Bomb Squad investigates an unexploded piece of ordinance which was found by construction crews working in area. — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) April 10, 2018

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety secured the scene and the Horry County Police Department's bomb squad was on site. Horry County police said a team from Shaw Air Force Base was on the way to dispose of the ordnance.

Last week, unexploded ordnance was detonated in the Carolina Forest area.