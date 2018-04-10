The ordnance found in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. -
The ordnance found in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. - Courtesy Pat Dowling
The ordnance found in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. - Courtesy Pat Dowling

Local

Ordnance found behind home in North Myrtle Beach

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 10, 2018 12:26 PM

As workers built a patio behind a home in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, they stumbled upon an unexploded piece of ordnance, according to a tweet from the City of North Myrtle Beach.

The tweet says the ordnance was found behind a home on Waterway Drive and that it is possibly a mortar shell.

Waterway Drive was closed to all traffic between 13th Avenue North and King Street as crews investigated the munition.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety secured the scene and the Horry County Police Department's bomb squad was on site. Horry County police said a team from Shaw Air Force Base was on the way to dispose of the ordnance.

Last week, unexploded ordnance was detonated in the Carolina Forest area.

More Videos

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Pause
Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

On April 4, 2018, Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Shaw Air Force Base were called to detonate 12 training bombs found in Conway, S.C. EOD detonated the bombs that were used for pilot training in WWII. Airman 1st Class Justin Warren

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Pause
Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

View More Video