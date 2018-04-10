These 2 Grand Strand attractions were voted the best in South Carolina

Between zoos, museums, parks and other fun attractions to visit in South Carolina, two located along the Grand Strand were voted the best in the entire state.
Brookgreen Gardens and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & SkyWheel both won in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest in the "Best South Carolina Attraction" category.
Brookgreen Gardens was voted fourth best and the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk &SkyWheel came in tenth place.
USA TODAY partnered with a panel of S.C. travel writers and photographers to pick the initial 20 nominees. The public then voted for their favorite attraction over the course of four weeks, until polls closed and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
The 2018 10 Best South Carolina attractions
- Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Columbia
- Greenville County Museum of Art - Greenville
- Middleton Place - Charleston
- Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet
- Falls Park on the Reedy - Greenville
- South Carolina State Museum - Columbia
- Fort Sumter National Monument - Charleston
- USS Yorktown - Mount Pleasant
- BMW Performance Driving School - Greer
- Myrtle Beach Boardwalk & SkyWheel - Myrtle Beach
Michaela Broyles
