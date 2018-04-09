Michael McKnight, 17, was last seen April 5 in Garden City.
Teen reported missing from Garden City

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@thesunnews.com

April 09, 2018 05:32 PM

Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager who has been missing since April 5.

Horry County police asked for help finding Michael McKnight, 17, Monday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the department said the teenager was last seen on Cypress Avenue in Garden City Thursday.

Police say McKnight has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot 7-inches and weighs about 145 pounds, according to Horry County police.

The department asks that anyone with information about the teenager call (843) 915-8477

