Teen reported missing from Garden City

Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager who has been missing since April 5.
Horry County police asked for help finding Michael McKnight, 17, Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the department said the teenager was last seen on Cypress Avenue in Garden City Thursday.
Police say McKnight has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot 7-inches and weighs about 145 pounds, according to Horry County police.
The department asks that anyone with information about the teenager call (843) 915-8477
