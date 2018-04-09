Could a new development be headed to 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach?

A new neighborhood could be headed to 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach, bringing 29 new homes to the area.

The land where the development could go is located near 82nd Parkway and Nigels Drive. Right next to the property is the Antigua neighborhood, Grand Strand Medica Park, the Magnolia Center and Atlantic Urology.

The 29 houses will have two parking spots each, sidewalks will be installed throughout the neighborhood as well as a small park.

However, the fate of the project is up to Myrtle Beach City Council, where members will review the plans for a first reading Tuesday afternoon.

A layout of 29 new homes that could be coming to 82nd Parkway. Mozingo + Wallace

In order to pass, the plans need to be approved by the majority of council through two readings.

According to documents provided by city officials, in order for the development to be considered Mozingo + Wallace Architects must provide improvements to the drainage system due to concerns voiced by residents of the Antigua neighborhood.

According to the documents, the developer will pay for the costs of improving the system, which could cost around $61,000.

As for the entrance to the plan, a left turn lane could be installed on 82nd Parkway for cars turning onto Nigels Drive.

If the plans pass second reading, in 2018 one home will be built. In 2019 and 2020 12 homes will be built each year, and in 2021 the final four homes will be built.