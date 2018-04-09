How a partnership with Coastal Carolina University could help small business in NMB

Owning a small business or becoming an entrepreneur is about to get easier in North Myrtle Beach.
A new initiative will bring the North Myrtle Beach Innovation Center to the area, a business incubation center, according to a press release from the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.
"We want for it to be a business innovation center that will focus on development of emerging technology, life science, information technology," Claire Yoder, vice president of resource development and member engagement for the chamber, said. "So it'll be a great forum for entrepreneurs or young businesses to come and have access to resources to hopefully help them launch the longevity of a successful business."
The center, which is founded through a partnership with the chamber, Coastal Carolina University and 5thT Innovation Group, will be the third along the Grand Strand.
The two other locations in Conway and Georgetown were started three to four years ago, Yoder said. The centers offer services such as a micro loan program, where money is provided to businesses to help them succeed.
"It is an overall economic development effort and it's a great private-public partnership and we're just so pleased to be able to have Coastal Carolina University have more of a presence in North Myrtle Beach, and we think it'll be a great platform for diversifying our economy in the business community here," Yoder said.
Yoder could not yet provide the location of the North Myrtle Beach Innovation Center, but is hopeful that a physical location will open by September.
In the meantime, Yoder said services will be provided out of the chamber's building, located at 1521 U.S. 17 South.
