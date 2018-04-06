CCMF names another headliner

Brett Young joins the list of headliners who will take the stage in June during the Carolina Country Music Festival.
More than 30 artists and bands are expected to perform during the series of concerts June 7-10. Among those are Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Toby Keith.
The performance schedule has not been released yet, according to the CCMF website. It will be released after all performers are announced.
The outdoor fest is at 812 N. Ocean Blvd.
Payment plan options end at midnight tonight. Tickets are now $189 for general admission, $499 for main stage VIP and $1,799 for super VIP.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/.
