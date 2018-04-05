Local restaurant temporarily closes after multiple violations found during inspection

A Myrtle Beach-area restaurant temporarily closed its doors after a Department of Health and Environmental Control inspector found it in violation of lacking proper refrigeration and cross-contaminating food.
Sanchez Restaurant, located at 3640 Socastee Boulevard, scored a 75 on a health inspection conducted March 27. Anything below a 77 is given a C rating.
The first violation listed on the inspection report says the restaurant failed to prevent food contamination from hands. The inspector saw an employee "handling ready to eat cucumbers and lettuce with bare hands."
DHEC said the restaurant was also in violation of cross-contaminating food after the inspector found raw chicken stored above raw beef products with "visible signs of drippage," which the restaurant has consecutively violated.
In addition, Sanchez Restaurant failed to keep proper cold-holding temperatures, as the inspector found cold foods stored warmer than the required 41 degrees. DHEC says this was another consecutive violation.
The report says ready-to-eat foods had no date marks on them — in fact, there was no date marking system in the restaurant at all.
Other violations include inadequate refrigeration equipment, a cracked hand sink and an unlabeled chemical spray bottle.
The inspector noted in the report that after speaking with the restaurant's team lead, they agreed to voluntarily close "due to lack of refrigeration."
An inspection was required before the restaurant reopened to ensure there was adequate refrigeration for stored food.
When called on Thursday evening, Sanchez Restaurant was open.
