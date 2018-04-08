New hotel headed to Grande Dunes, land owned by FGI investors from China

A new hotel will line the Myrtle Beach beachfront, and this one is located in Grande Dunes.

Ocean Tract North Resort will sit between the Ocean Club at Grande Dune and the Vista Del Mar luxury condominiums.

While the project is far from breaking ground, engineers presented plans to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday afternoon.

"You certainly know how to do quality work," Larry Bragg, chairman of CAB said. "This isn’t it so far. But I think with the comments, it gives you the right direction now."

Plans presented show space for a hotel, condominium buildings and two four-floor parking garages.

The land is part of the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development District.

In January 2016, the land was bought by the Founders Group International, a company that is comprised of investors from China and owns and operates 22 area courses.

Founders Group president Xian "Nick" Dou said the company purchased 29.1 acres of Myrtle Beach oceanfront property from Grande Dunes owner LStar Communities, and the sales price is listed in Horry County records at $25.6 million.

During the time of the announcement, Dou said the property could one day house an upscale high-rise hotel.

"The plans we presented today were conceptual in nature, a hotel and then condominium buildings and then a very significant amenity," Jim Bagley, project developer at City Communities, said. "And then I think what we heard from the Community Appearance Board today is we need to be very mindful of the wetlands and the preservation of the trees, which we've started. I think they want a little more emphasis on that so I think next time we come back you're going to hear a lot more about the tree and the landscape plan and things like that."

Space was left in the center of the property for declared wetlands.

"We've got our tree consultant already, we've got our landscape planner. I think you're going to see embellished plans that we can present to the Community Appearance Board, so they'll have a better feel of what we do," Bagley said. "I think our initial approach was we kind of went buildings first and I think they want to see more site specific items - wetland interplay, trees, how they impact with the development we're doing.

"We really think that we have probably the premiere last piece of beachfront in the City of Myrtle Beach, and we take it seriously too."

Before work can begin on the hotel engineers must go in front of the CAB again.