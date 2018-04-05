Lawsuit: Myrtle Beach chamber paid 'crony companies' using tax money

A lawsuit claims the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce used tax funds to provide money to businesses operated by current and former employees - one the suit calls “crony companies.”
On Thursday, Karon Mitchell filed the suit against the chamber, the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County.
The suit alleges that Tourism Development Fee funds were redirected to companies all with connections to the chamber without competitive bidding, according to court filings. It adds that 46 percent of the total tax funds were paid to eight companies over the last three years.
The suit also alleges that Myrtle Beach and Horry County did not review chamber reports during the last eight years.
