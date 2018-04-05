Surfside Beach candidates head into a runoff election, councilman said

Residents in the Town of Surfside Beach aren't done voting yet.
According to a post on the Facebook page Vote Tim Courtney for Town Council, current councilman Tim Courtney is headed into a runoff election.
"It looks like I am in a run off," the post reads. "More to come. Need a big turn out. Please continue to support and encourage your neighbors and friend to help carry this campaign to a victory. As much as some try to stop this campaign we are pressing forward. Clean, honest political elections is what this town needs."
On Tuesday, Carol Cook, incumbent Tim Courtney, Bruce Deitrich, incumbent David Pellegrino, write-in candidate Debbie Scoles, MaryNell True and Cabell Young battled for three open seats.
Current councilwoman Julie Samples did not run for reelection.
In the election, Pellegrino wound up receiving the most votes, followed by Dietrich. Scoles received 274 votes with Courtney following closely behind with 261 votes.
The Sun News has reached out to Town Clerk Debra Herrmann for futher information, but she has not immediately returned a phone call.
