- The Sun News file photo
- The Sun News file photo
- The Sun News file photo

Local

Surfside Beach candidates head into a runoff election, councilman said

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

April 05, 2018 01:51 PM

Residents in the Town of Surfside Beach aren't done voting yet.

According to a post on the Facebook page Vote Tim Courtney for Town Council, current councilman Tim Courtney is headed into a runoff election.

"It looks like I am in a run off," the post reads. "More to come. Need a big turn out. Please continue to support and encourage your neighbors and friend to help carry this campaign to a victory. As much as some try to stop this campaign we are pressing forward. Clean, honest political elections is what this town needs."

On Tuesday, Carol Cook, incumbent Tim Courtney, Bruce Deitrich, incumbent David Pellegrino, write-in candidate Debbie Scoles, MaryNell True and Cabell Young battled for three open seats.

Current councilwoman Julie Samples did not run for reelection.

More Videos

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Pause
Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

David Pellegrino, Debbie Scoles and Bruce Dietrich won the three open seats during the Town of Surfside Beach's election Tuesday night. Megan Tomasicmtomasic@thesunnews.com

In the election, Pellegrino wound up receiving the most votes, followed by Dietrich. Scoles received 274 votes with Courtney following closely behind with 261 votes.

The Sun News has reached out to Town Clerk Debra Herrmann for futher information, but she has not immediately returned a phone call.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016 100

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Pause
Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

View More Video