Here's who will pick the next Myrtle Beach chamber CEO

Fourteen people make up the committee that will select the next Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.

The nation-wide search follows current president and CEO Brad Dean's resignation after about 15 years with the chamber.

Those who will work to pick the next CEO are:

Jim Creel Jr. - search committee chair, former MBACC board chair, and vice president of Creel Corporation





Bob Barenberg - former MBACC board member and SCRLA chairman and managing director of Hilton Hotels





Brenda Bethune - Mayor of Myrtle Beach and CEO of Better Brands





Clay Brittain - Thompson & Brittain Law Firm, Brittain Resort Management





Steve Chapman - former MBACC board chair and owner and operator at Island Vista Resort





Dr. David DeCenzo - President of Coastal Carolina University





Amy Duffy - Chief of Staff at SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation & Tourism





Chris Eldridge - Administrator of Horry County Government





Dr. Marilyn Fore - former MBACC board member and president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College





Radha Herring - former MBACC board chair and president of Watermark Real Estate Group





Terrance Herriott - MBACC board member & finance review committee chair and assistant vice president at Conway National Bank





Carla Schuessler - MBACC board chair and executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County





Dennis Wade - former MBACC board member and president and CEO of The Jackson Companies





Mike Wooten - former MBACC board chair and president of DDC Engineers Inc





The committee, with the help of search firm SearchWide, will look nationwide for the next CEO.





“The search committee is an impressive group of professionals,” said Jim Creel Jr, a former MBACC board chair. “It certainly speaks to the diverse nature of the chamber’s leadership role in the community, as there are members who represent the public sector, private sector, education and Grand Strand leadership.”

Chamber board char Carla Schuessler said the chamber is committed to attracting and vetting tourism professionals.

“Although we wish Brad were not leaving, the board must now focus on ensuring an efficient, effective, and seamless transition to new leadership," Schuessler said.

Dean announced his resignation early March and has accepted a job as CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization. In an interview with Puerto Rican journalists, Dean said his total compensation as head of the chamber was $445,000 last year. His salary was $310,000, he said.

To apply for the position, contact Mike Gamble, president and CEO of SearchWide, at gamble@searchwide.com.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong