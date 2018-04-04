Local

Horry County police: Man barricaded in home near Conway

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 04, 2018 01:47 PM

Horry County police say multiple police departments are on scene where a man is barricaded on Harden Drive in Conway, according to news partner WPDE.

Harden Drive is part of the North Lake community off Highway 319. Horry County police, SWAT and Horry County Sheriff's Office are on scene, WPDE reported.

Lt. Cox with the sheriff's department said the incident started when a man was served an eviction notice, WPDE said. The man is refusing to come out of the home, according to WPDE.

Cox told WPDE officers are in the process of getting trespassing warrants for the man's arrest. He also said he's unsure if a "forced entry" is needed.

