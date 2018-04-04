Police responding to barricaded man

Officers have responded to Palmetto Green Drive near Colonial Charter after reports of a man barricaded inside a home, said Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokesperson.

A hostage negotiation team is on scene, Dotson said.

On scene, officers have rifles pointed at the house and are speaking through a loudspeaker.

The home appears to be the same place where a 16-hour standoff happened in June. A 24-year-old armed man did not face charges after the standoff.

Police ask people to avoid the area.

Neighbors tell The Sun News Wednesday's incident is at the same house as the June standoff.

Neighbor Nancy Moseley said she left home to go horseback riding about 9:30 a.m. and when she came back, she saw an ambulance and patrol car.

"I thought, 'Oh, no. Not again," she said.

