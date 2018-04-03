Myrtle Beach granted over $1 million for debris removal after Hurricane Matthew

Myrtle Beach has been awarded about $1.1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help offset costs for debris removal after Hurricane Matthew hit the Grand Strand in October 2016, according to a press release.
The total cost of the project was $1,363,978. FEMA grand Myrtle Beach $1,159,382.
In South Carolina 26 counties were designated for public assistance funding, according to the release. "To date, FEMA has obligated more than $224 million to South Carolina under the Public Assistance program."
