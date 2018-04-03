New 197-acre development coming near the Intracoastal

A 197-acre tract of land off Folly Road in Socastee could soon be developed.
Horry County Council approved the development during second reading Tuesday, without any complaints from residents. It still has to pass one more reading before it's approved.
The large development between Highway 707, Folly Road and the Intracoastal Waterway would have 1,599 residential units (514 single family and 1,085 multifamily units) and 80,000 square feet of commercial space near the waterway.
It would also feature two entrances from Highway 707 and Folly Road, and include 55 acres of green space.
"From what I've seen it's going to be a very good development," said Horry County Council Chair Mark Lazarus.
At a planning commission meeting in March, development designer Mike Wooten of DDC Engineers said no buildings taller than 35 feet would be built within 125 feet of homes along Folly Road in response to complaints from residents. He said no construction traffic would drive along Folly Road and that all drainage would be directed toward the Intracoastal Waterway.
"The community process worked," said Lazarus. "They didn’t want a campground, they didn’t want certain things in there, so they took those things out and came back with another development that seems to have appeased. I don't think anybody was here tonight to oppose it."
