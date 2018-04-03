Steve Madden store opens its doors in Myrtle Beach

If you're looking to spruce up your spring shoe collection, a new store at the Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach might be a good place to start.
The outlet mall announced Tuesday that Steve Madden is now open at the Highway 17 location in suite 706.
“We are excited to welcome new brands to our Center and very excited to announce the Grand Opening of Steve Madden at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 17” said General Manager Julie Sluss in a news release. “Here at Tanger, we are always focused on making sure you have the best brands, the best prices, and the best shopping experience. Steve Madden will offer our shoppers yet another reason to shop Tanger Outlets, where the deals live!”
Steve Madden designs and sells shoes, handbags and accessories for women, men and children.
This is the second Steve Madden store to open in South Carolina, with the other location in Charleston.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments