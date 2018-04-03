1 dead after car hits motorcycle on Gardner Lacy Road

S.C. Highway Patrol said one person has died after a car hit a motorcycle on Gardner Lacy Road and Postal Way on Tuesday morning.
Cpl. Sonny Collins of SCHP said about 8:15 a.m., a Honda car pulled out in front of the motorcycle, which was driving east on Gardner Lacy Road, causing the motorcyclist to die.
The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital and charged with failure to yield the right of way, Collins said.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, Collins said. The name of the motorcyclist has not been released by the coroner's office.
