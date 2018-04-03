Airline offering new Myrtle Beach summer flights for $49

A new seasonal route on a Las Vegas-based airline will allow travelers to fly from Kansas City to Myrtle Beach for as low as $49.
But the one-way flights must be purchased by Wednesday for travel by August 13, according to a release from the airline, Allegiant. Tickets include taxes and fees.
“We’re thrilled to grow yet again in Myrtle Beach,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “There is great demand for travel to the Grand Strand, and we’re excited to offer the only ultra-low-cost, nonstop option for Kansas City travelers to enjoy all the destination has to offer.”
The route will run twice a week between Kansas City International Airport and Myrtle Beach International Airport, and expand on Allegiant's service in Myrtle Beach. This new way will bring the number of Allegiant routes in Myrtle Beach to 20.
“We are very pleased that Allegiant has added new seasonal nonstop service from Kansas City to the Myrtle Beach region,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Now, people in that area will have fast, affordable service to Myrtle Beach so they can enjoy our 60 miles of beaches, golf, fishing, shopping and endless entertainment and culinary experiences."
Allegiant started in 1999 with one aircraft. The company has grown to more than 80 aircrafts and more than 300 routes in the United States.
For more information, visit allegiantair.com.
