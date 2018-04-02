Detective Sergeant Dale Long, pictured in this Conway directory, has been chosen as the new Conway police chief.
Detective Sergeant Dale Long, pictured in this Conway directory, has been chosen as the new Conway police chief.

City of Conway hires new police chief

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

April 02, 2018 10:42 PM

Conway

The City of Conway has chosen a new police chief.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced the decision after an executive session Monday night.

His name is Dale Long, who's currently serving as a detective sergeant with Conway Police Department.

"He has exhibited the characteristics we’re looking for in a chief," said City Administrator Adam Emrick. "I think he’s going to do great. He’s been with the city and county, and private, so I think he’s covered the gamut."

Emrick said the lifelong Conway resident has been with Conway police since 2010, and has also served as a prosecutor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office.

"He’s been here his whole life," Emrick said.

Long will replace Chief Reggie Gosnell, who spent more than 10 years as chief. He retired at the end of 2017, and Capt. Tammy Carter has been leading the department in the interim.

The position comes with an entry-level salary of $74,395, according to the city's job posting.

Chrisitian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

