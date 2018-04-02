More Videos




Local

Topgolf is breaking ground in Myrtle Beach. Here's when it will open

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

April 02, 2018 08:31 AM

Ground broke Monday on South Carolina's first Topgolf location.

The 55,000-square-foot venue is now under construction in Myrtle Beach at the southeast corner of 29th Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway.

The planned three-level spot is expected to open early 2019, bringing 350 full- and part-time jobs.

"As an outstanding global company specializing in providing year-round, world-class fun and entertainment, Topgolf is a perfect fit for our community," said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune in a release.

Topgolf gives visitors the chance to play golf, enjoy food, beverages and music. Guests use microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a television screen in their hitting bay.

About half of Topgolf guests describe themselves as "non-golfers," according to a press release.

The Myrtle Beach venue will feature 1,975 square feet of private event space for corporate and social gatherings and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time. The location is expected to host nearly 300,000 visitors in its first year of business, the release said.

"Recognized as one of the top vacation and golf destinations, Myrtle Beach is the perfect market for a Topgolf venue," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

