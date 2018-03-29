Former Surfside Beach deputy administrator sues town, says he was fired illegally

Former Deputy Administrator for the Town of Surfside Beach Jon Harrah has filed a lawsuit against the town after he was fired on Jan. 23, according to public records.

The lawsuit states, "This action arises out of the unauthorized and illegal termination of Plaintiff from his position of employment as the Assistant Town Administrator and Director of Planning, Building, and Zoning for the Defendant."

Now, Harrah is citing actual, consequential and incidental damages from the loss of wages, benefits and reputation, the lawsuit states.

According to the suit, the town administrator did not present any request for termination to council, and there was no cause for his termination.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"No department head can be terminated unless for cause with the Administrator presenting to the Defendant's Town Council for basis for the cause," the lawsuit states.

Former Town Administrator Micki Fellner was fired on the same day, prior to Harrah's dismissal.





During the January meeting, Councilman Tim Courtney presented the motion, asking for Fellner to be immediately relieved of her duties. However, Courtney suggested that Fellner would receive pay until the end of her contract.

Courtney, along with council members Randle Stevens, Ron Ott and Mark Johnson voted in favor of the motion.

Shortly after council voted on Fellner, it voted Harrah out of his duties as well.

Harrah was hired by the town as a part-time employee in 2012, the lawsuit states. According to the suit, Harrah was became Director of the Planning, Building and Zoning Department in 2017. On Sept. 1, 2017, Harrah became assistant administrator.