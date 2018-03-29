Lana Nicole Small -
Police looking for 'runaway' Conway teen

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 29, 2018 03:57 PM

Conway police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway teen.

According to a release from the police department, Lana Nicole Small was last seen in the area of Spivey Alley on March 23 around 5 p.m.

Police say Small is around 5-foot-7, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt and Nike shoes.

Police believe she may be in the Myrtle Beach area.

Anyone with information is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Conway police at 843-248-1790.

