Police looking for 'runaway' Conway teen

Conway police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway teen.
According to a release from the police department, Lana Nicole Small was last seen in the area of Spivey Alley on March 23 around 5 p.m.
Police say Small is around 5-foot-7, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a blue sweatshirt and Nike shoes.
Never miss a local story.
Police believe she may be in the Myrtle Beach area.
Anyone with information is asked to call your local law enforcement agency or Conway police at 843-248-1790.
Comments