Pause
Local

Myrtle Beach in 1952: Promotional video surfaces, shows historic sites, old MB

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

March 29, 2018 01:43 PM

You can now take a peek into old Myrtle Beach after a promotional video from 1952 started circulating on Facebook.

The video follows two couples coming on vacation to Myrtle Beach, which "bares the distinction of being the only city actually built on the ocean front between Maine and Florida," the narrator says.

It opens with one man viewing a brochure for the area.

"He was reading about Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where airways and the highways meet the ocean," the narrator says. "A year-round family established city, boasting of urban businesses and stores and the permanent population."

In the next scene the couples are getting off an airplane after traveling from the north.

During their trip the two couples visit notable locations across the Grand Strand including the Pavilion, Pine Lakes Inn, Myrtle Beach State Park, Brookgreen Gardens, Dunes Golf and the Ocean Forest Hotel, to name a few.

The video has been circulating on Facebook, shared by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Authority and shared on the Historic Pee Dee Region, South Carolina Facebook page.

Pause
