City of Myrtle Beach building housing for veterans with disabilities

New housing will soon be available for veterans with disabilities in Myrtle Beach.
The Carver Grove Apartments are currently under construction, according to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.
The development will consist of eight, one-bedroom apartments and will be available June 1. On the first floor, units are mobility accessible, the post states. On the floor, sensory adaptations are available for veterans with sight and hearing impairments. Four units are available specifically for veterans under the HUD/VASH program.
The apartments will be located at 1204 Carver Street.
Once a veteran is approved, they will pay 30 percent of their adjusted monthly income for rent. Electric and water are included in the rent.
The project is funded through Community Development Block Grant funds, which allowed the City of Myrtle Beach to purchase the property. Now, the Myrtle Beach Housing Authority is leading the project.
In order to qualify for the housing, DD-214s are required, and veterans must meet income guidelines. Application are accepted beginning April 16 at the Housing Authority of Myrtle Beach, located at 605 10th Avenue North.
