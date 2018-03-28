More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Pause
Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Half a dozen men from a national organization protested against circumcision Wednesday. Hannah Strong hstrong@thesunnews.com
Half a dozen men from a national organization protested against circumcision Wednesday. Hannah Strong hstrong@thesunnews.com

Local

'Nobody wants less penis': Men with bloodstained crotches protesting at MB stop light

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 28, 2018 11:02 AM

Half a dozen men dressed in white with bloodstained crotches walked around the intersection at U.S. 17 and Mr. Joe White Avenue on Wednesday.

The Bloodstained Men, a national organization against genital mutilation, held signs that read statements like "Circumcision destroys 16+ functions" and "Stop cutting baby penis."

The group is making its rounds through the Carolinas, starting and ending in Charlotte over the next month.

"Nobody wants less penis," said Harry Guiremand, a press spokesperson for the organization. "Everybody has a right to their own bodies. The boys of course are helpless, they can't speak for themselves."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

IMG_2295.JPG
Savannah Messer, a local mother to a son and daughter, stands at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and U.S. 17, protesting circumcision on Wednesday.
Hannah Strong hstrong@thesunnews.com

Local mothers also showed up for the protest with their babies, holding signs and speaking to people in vehicles stopped at red lights.

"It's illegal to do it to females," said Savannah Messer, a Myrtle Beach resident and mother to a son and daughter. "Why should you be able to do it to a male?"

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Pause
Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

View More Video