Autopsy findings show 'no signs of trauma' to J. Reuben Long inmate

An autopsy showed "no signs of trauma" for a 25-year-old man who died two days after being jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, the Horry County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Christopher Martin Bennett, of Galivants Ferry, was pronounced dead at Conway Medical Center around 10 a.m. Saturday.
An autopsy performed Sunday morning indicated there were no signs of trauma to his body, but the exact cause of death cannot be determined until further testing and toxicology results are received from the National Medical Services Laboratory, a release explains.
Bennett was initially arrested Thursday night after agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly found a gram of heroin in the back of the car he was driving, said Dean Bishop, deputy commander with the DEU.
Never miss a local story.
A previous release from the detention center stated Bennett was booked into jail around 9:18 p.m. About an hour later, an officer at J. Reuben Long found him unresponsive inside his cell.
Medical personnel then performed CPR on him and contacted EMS.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Robert Edge told The Sun News Bennett sustained an "extremely serious" head injury while he was inside the jail cell. Details surrounding how Bennett received the head injury have not been released yet, but no foul play was suspected.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate the incident.
Comments