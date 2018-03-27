North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce head set for retirement

North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Marc Jordan announced his retirement, according to a press release on their website.
His retirement will be effective April 1, 2018.
“Over the last few months I have been discussing with my leadership an eventual exit strategy and my announced retirement from the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau,” Jordan said in the release. “I have some specific plans I am working on, and some not so specific. Some will allow me to stay close to home, while others will allow me to travel to new areas. Forty years of helping to build communities makes for some great memories and I am looking forward to my next chapter.”
During his time as president and CEO, Jordan "led the Chamber in achieving groundbreaking records including growing marketing and advertising revenues close to $18 million over the past 10 years and significantly increasing member dues and services in this period," the release reads.
Never miss a local story.
During his time, the chamber received its first accreditation in 2009, becoming one of eight accredited chambers in South Carolina.
Jordan took over the role in 2007, after moving to North Myrtle Beach from Lynchburg, Va. where he served as president and CEO of the United Way of Central Virginia for two and a half years.
Before that, Jordan was president and CEO of the Memphis Regional Chamber of Commerce for 10 years. His career lead him to have positions with local Chambers of Commerce including Raleigh, N.C., Norfolk, Va., and Rocky Mount, N.C.
Now, Chairman of the Board Scott Ellis is leading the search in finding Jordan's replacement.
“The continuing evolution of a successful organization is dependent upon three key things: One, a solid foundation and we certainly have that, thanks to Marc’s decade of service; Two, vision," Ellis said in the release. "The ability to see what’s next and what’s best for our community and membership is essential to taking our Chamber and CVB to the next level; and three, leadership. We have been the fortunate beneficiaries of exceptional leadership, not only from our staff, but also from our stakeholders and a Board of Directors, who are dedicated to making North Myrtle Beach even greater.
"From our recognition as a 5-Star Chamber to award-winning destination branding and marketing that is already generating national recognition, we are poised to work with our members and partners to deliver the excellence they have come to expect.”
Comments