'He was kind of like a hero to me': MB remembers former city council member

For 22 years, Woodrow Wilson Cain, Jr. sat on the Myrtle Beach City Council dais, proving to hold the longest serving term in city history. Monday evening, Cain passed away at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at the age of 78.
Cain served starting in the 1980s and worked all the way through the early 2000s, helping "establish and guide the city that our residents and visitors know and love today," city spokesman Mark Kruea said in an email.
"He was kind of like a hero to me, and he's the reason I ran for city council because I felt like, even though we all represent all over the city, he was a south end person," Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Lowder said. "And when he was gone, we didn't have a south end person anymore and that's why I wanted to run."
But his time as a member of city council wasn't all Cain gave to the city.
After retiring from council, Cain became a member of the Air Base Redevelopment Authority, a key component in making The Market Common what it is today.
"Cain cared immensely about Myrtle Beach and was one of the city's biggest supporters," a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page reads. "He was generous and genuine, and his passion and enthusiasm for Myrtle Beach cannot be replaced."
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family later in the week.
"Just one of the nicest men I've ever met," Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen said.
Comments