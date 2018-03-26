FEMA granted the Town of Surfside nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier. It was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
FEMA granted the Town of Surfside nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier. It was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com
FEMA granted the Town of Surfside nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier. It was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local

Here's how the Surfside Beach pier will look when it's rebuilt

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

March 26, 2018 07:31 PM

Surfside Beach

The Surfside Beach pier is one step closer to being rebuilt.

During a workshop Monday evening, town council members decided to move forward with a design after three options were presented to them last week.

Now, the pier, which will be rebuilt as a concrete pier, will have a third building, with a deck off of two of the structures. However, the buildings will be constructed so that another story could be added in the future, making it a combination of option three, which called for the structures to have second stories.

"This is an opportunity for us to utilize what we have," Councilman Randle Stevens said. "I’m definitely for option two, but I’m saying we still need to have the ability to go to option three in the future."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moving forward, public works director John Adair said it will take about two and a half months to submit plans to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review. After, FEMA requires 18 months the conduct an environment review. Adair said the "worst case scenario" the pier would be complete June 2021.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Pause
Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard 41

Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

View More Video