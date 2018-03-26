Here's how the Surfside Beach pier will look when it's rebuilt

The Surfside Beach pier is one step closer to being rebuilt.
During a workshop Monday evening, town council members decided to move forward with a design after three options were presented to them last week.
Now, the pier, which will be rebuilt as a concrete pier, will have a third building, with a deck off of two of the structures. However, the buildings will be constructed so that another story could be added in the future, making it a combination of option three, which called for the structures to have second stories.
"This is an opportunity for us to utilize what we have," Councilman Randle Stevens said. "I’m definitely for option two, but I’m saying we still need to have the ability to go to option three in the future."
Moving forward, public works director John Adair said it will take about two and a half months to submit plans to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review. After, FEMA requires 18 months the conduct an environment review. Adair said the "worst case scenario" the pier would be complete June 2021.
