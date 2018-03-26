Here's what the former Gander Mountain will house on U.S. 501

Gander Outdoors is officially opening in the former Gander Mountain location along U.S. 501, according to the company's website.
In May, Gander Mountain put of 'going out of business' signs, announcing the stores closing.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March, according to a press release on the company website, but the Myrtle Beach store was not on the original list of the 32 stores closing.
Gander Outdoors is a part of Camping World, and will continue to sell outdoor equipment.
There is only one other store in South Carolina, in North Charleston. The store in the Myrtle Beach area is located at 1049 Glenforest Road.
