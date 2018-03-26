The Sun News file photo
The Sun News file photo Josh Bell jbell@the
The Sun News file photo Josh Bell jbell@the

Local

Myrtle Beach area second fastest growing metropolitan area, data shows

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

March 26, 2018 02:20 PM

The Myrtle Beach area is growing, and new U.S. Census data shows the area is the second fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States.

The data shows that between 2016 and 2017, Myrtle Beach- Conway – N Myrtle Beach metropolitan statistical area has grown by 3.7 percent, following closely behind St. George, Utah that grew 4 percent between 2016 and 2017.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, from July 2015 to July 2016, Myrtle Beach grew by 3.9 percent.

Last year, the population in Myrtle Beach was 464,165 people.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

View More Video