A Humpback Whale was spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach Sunday.
Local

Humpback whales spotted along Myrtle Beach coast

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

March 26, 2018 02:15 PM

On Sunday, two Humpback whales were spotted of the Grand Strand from Myrtle Beach State Park

According to a Facebook post, park rangers on the state park's pier saw the two Humpbacks "breaching and slapping their pectorals and flukes" for an hour-and-half.

According to the post, the whales breached the surface of the water more than 100 times.

Humpback whales are common off the coast of South Carolina, and are known to migrate along the Grand Strand.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @ TSN_Christian

