Man barricaded at Conway Country Club, police say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 26, 2018 12:53 PM

Police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself inside a clubhouse at Conway Country Club.

The man is the only one inside the building, and authorities have been on scene for about two and a half hours, said city public information officer Taylor Newell.

Officers are using a microphone to call out to the man barricaded inside.

"Literally all we know is a man is barricaded inside and they are trying to get him to come out peacefully," said Newell, who stated it's unknown if the man is armed.

Horry County police are also on scene assisting in the incident.

