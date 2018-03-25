One person killed after wreck in Longs

One person died last night in a traffic fatality, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Tonie Lee Smith, 51, from Longs died around 10:20 p.m. near 850 U.S. 701 in Loris.
Fowler said Smith died at the scene from "injuries and trauma from the crash."
According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck involved two vehicles. Smith, who was traveling south, crossed over the center line hitting another vehicles in a head-on wreck, Collins said.
Collins said Smith was not wearing a seat belt. The other driver was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Charges will not be filed.
