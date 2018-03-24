Myrtle Beach Toys R Us begins slashing prices as it prepares to go out of business

Geoffrey and Co. are officially on the way out of Myrtle Beach.
The Grand Strand's lone Toys "R" Us location has begun the liquidation process as signs are hanging inside the store advertising discounts of up to 30 percent off as it prepares to ultimately close down permanently. The signs read "Going out of business," "Everything must go," and "All sales final: No returns."
The local Toys "R" Us is located at 1100 Seaboard Street.
The store's closing is part of a nationwide liquidation process by Toys R Us, which is closing all of its U.S. stores, including Babies "R" Us locations, months after filing for bankruptcy.
On Saturday, items were marked discounted anywhere from 5 percent to 30 percent inside the store, and it's likely the savings will increase as the store gets closer to shutting its doors permanently.
According to the Toys "R" Us website, all store events have been canceled and loyalty rewards have been halted and previously existing rewards are now void. Coupons - including Geoffrey Birthday Club ones - are no longer being accepted.
Endless Earnings, in the form of e-gift cards, and gift cards will be honored through April 21. However, coupons and gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash.
For answers to more questions, visit the Toys "R" Us FAQ page.
Toys "R" Us' other South Carolina locations are in Columbia, Greenville, Florence, North Charleston, Anderson and Spartanburg.
