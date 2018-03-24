25-year-old inmate dies days after sustaining head injury at J. Reuben Long

After a Galivants Ferry man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly possessing heroin, officials say he died two days after he was transported to the hospital from J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Christopher Martin Bennett, 25, sustained an "extremely serious" head injury while he was inside the jail cell Thursday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Robert Edge. Details surrounding how Bennett received the head injury have not been released yet.
A release from the detention center states an officer found Bennett unresponsive around 10:15 p.m. Medical personnel then performed CPR on him and contacted EMS.
Bennett was pronounced dead at Conway Medical Center around 10 a.m. Saturday, the release says. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday morning.
Dean Bishop, deputy commander with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit, told The Sun News Bennett was arrested late Thursday night after agents allegedly found heroin in the back of the car he was driving.
Bishop said there was approximately one gram of heroin in the car.
Michaela Broyles
