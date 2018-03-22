New bar, live music venue opens in Murrells Inlet

There's a new place for music lovers to gather on the South Strand.
Common Ground, a bar and live music venue, recently opened its doors in Murrells Inlet.
"The name stems from making it for everyone," said Jennifer Valentine, part-owner of Common Ground. "It's fun, entertaining, something to make your home for those who like to go to the bar."
Valentine said everything from reggae, to rock "n" roll, and even bluegrass music will be played at the venue. Live music will be featured on Fridays for guests to enjoy.
Common Ground is open Monday through Saturday from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to Valentine. A happy hour with food and drink specials is available during those days from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Valentine says its unique menu is what sets Common Ground apart from other bars in the area.
"The menu is made up of liquor-inspired foods," Valentine added. "We're just trying to elevate the bar food compared to everyone else."
The menu features items such as burgers with homemade beer cheese, Guinness beef sliders and even liquor-inspired desserts like "boozy brownies."
Common Ground had its soft opening on March 14, and patrons are already welcome, but the venue is still planning its grand opening party with live music. The date will be announced at a later date.
Karaoke, trivia and "dance nights" will also be held at the venue.
"We’re definitely happy to be apart of the Murrells Inlet community and bring something fresh and new to the community," Valentine said.
It is located at 3140 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, in the space formerly occupied by the Rockin' Hard Saloon.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
