Teen struck by truck while crossing highway 905 near Conway

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 22, 2018 04:04 PM

A 15-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross S.C. 905 outside Conway on Thursday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the collision was reported at about 7:25 a.m. near the intersection of 905 and Williamson Lake Circle. The boy was trying to cross the street when struck.

But, Collins said, the teen was crossing the street improperly and there were no charges filed against the truck driver.

The teen was taken by EMS to the hospital and Collins said there are no reports of significant injuries. Collins did not know if the 15-year-old was trying to get to a bus when the pickup hit him.

