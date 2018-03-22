See where Myrtle Beach ranks in TripAdvisor's top destinations

Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 20 U.S. travel's destinations by TripAdvisor's latest rankings.
TripAdvisor's 2018 Travelers' Choice Award Winners were announced on Thursday and Myrtle Beach ranked 19th. That is one spot ahead of Branson, Mo. and one spot behind of Boston. Charleston pulled ahead of Myrtle Beach ranking at 15th on the list.
New York City was in the top spot for the 8th consecutive year.
The ranking is determined by an algorithm based on the quality and quantity of reviews for hotels, restaurants and attractions on TripAdvisor's website. Traveler's booking interest is also factored in the equation.
Southern Living also ranked Myrtle Beaches among the best in the South.
