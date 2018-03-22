A rendering of the new Pawleys Island town hall.
Here's how you can make your mark on Pawleys Island's new town hall

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

March 22, 2018 02:29 PM

The Town of Pawleys Island is getting a new town hall, and you can make your mark on it.

With construction set for Friday morning, those interested can buy a brick for $100, according to the town's website. The brick can be personalized with a name, favorite phrase or more.

"These bricks will be included in the walkways along the new town hall as a way to leave your legacy on our beloved island, while helping to fund the upcoming construction costs," the website reads.

The decision to build a new town hall came after storm surge from Hurricane Matthew flooded the town hall and police department with over four feet of water. Town employees have been working in a temporary office trailer in Pavilion Park.

Council decided to build the new town hall at 323 North Causeway Road.

Bricks can be bought online.

