It's no longer sailing in NMB, so where is the Barefoot Princess Riverboat now?

The Barefoot Princess Riverboat is officially up for sale in New Bern, N.C., after major changes to Barefoot Landing caused the boat to take its last journey on the Intracoastal Waterway in November.
The boat sailed in North Myrtle Beach for nearly seven years, but construction of the new restaurant Lulu's has caused the pond where the boat was located to be filled in due to the incorporation of a large sandy beach, a ropes climbing course and an arcade. In all, the restaurant will be about 20,000-square-feet.
Now, the Barefoot Princess Riverboat is docked in New Bern, N.C. with broker Lenny Beck, who said there has been interest in the boat from prospective buyers.
According to his website, the current owners are asking $479,000. It is not clear at this point where the boat will end up.
"That's always the problem, where are you going to put the boat," Beck said.
But the loss of the riverboat is also a loss of another family-owned business along the Grand Strand.
"I think it’s terrible that any family owned business, number one, is no longer in the area," Myrtle Beach-area resident Cindi Broome said. "It was a great opportunity for a lot of people. It’s just sad to see something like that go."
Broome said she didn't know the boat was for sale until she saw it in North Carolina.
"The first time I saw it I nearly cried, I was like ‘That’s supposed to be in Myrtle Beach!’ And it’s up for sale," she said. "It just hurts my heart. I mean, it’s a shame."
The changes coming to Barefoot Landing include Lulu's by Lucy Buffett, which will be the anchor for the new Dockside Village restaurant district.
Other restaurants and stores including Blueberry's Grill, Faux Paws, Kentucky Mist Distillery, lo-kuhl, MyCup, Pure Lure, Savannah Bee Company, Sea & Sand Jewelry, Southern Edge Knife Works and a new Mexican restaurant will be among the changes.
The land for Barefoot Landing is owned by Burroughs & Chapin.
The Sun News did reach out to owner Sara Roland, who did not immediately return a message.
"Thank you for a wonderful 6 1/2 years," a post on the Barefoot Princess Riverboat Facebook page reads. "We have truly been blessed by our wonderful passengers, staff and crew. We wish that life will be all that you want it to be. God Bless!"
