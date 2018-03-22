Calling all board game lovers! Myrtle Beach-Opoly has hit store shelves

There's a new way to get around Myrtle Beach, and this one is in the form of a game.
Myrtle Beach-Opoly is now being sold in stores around the area, featuring key Grand Strand destinations.
"How do you make a game about the great city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina?" the box reads. "While it's impossible to include everything, we jammed all the Redneck Riviera we could into this box."
Here's some of the key places up for purchase in the game: Ripley's Aquarium, Family Kingdom Amusement Park, the Skywheel, Myrtle Waves, Peaches Corner, Restaurant Row, Ocean Boulevard, the Golden Mile and more.
Players can choose between a high five, big smile, heart, dog, pretzel or gym shoe to play as.
While traveling around the board, players have the chance to receive parking tickets, pay property taxes and get stuck in a traffic jam.
The game is made by Late for the Sky, a company that makes custom board games.
