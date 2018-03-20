Large hail fell from the sky around 9:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach.
Large hail comes down as severe thunderstorm in effect for Horry County

By David Wetzel And Christian Boschult

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

cboschult@thesunnews.com

March 20, 2018 09:37 PM

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Horry County that is in effect until 10 p.m.

The warning is in effect for southeastern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina.

The warning calls for large hail, according to the NWS, which recently was coming down in droves.

The warning is for the following areas: Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Socastee, Garden City, North Myrtle Beach Airport, Cherry Grove Inlet, Little River, Little River Entrance, Hand, Nixonville, Barefoot Landing Area Of North Myrtle Beach, Wampee, Forestbrook, Longs, Hammond, Brooksville, Cherry Grove Beach and Briarcliffe Acres.

The hail can produce minor damage to vehicles, according to the NWS.

The weather service warns to "move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building" for protection.

