Surfside pump station 'no longer an eyesore' after 'horrendous odor,' sight fixed

Residents and tourists in Surfside Beach will no longer have to look at a chemical tank and hazardous materials signs after a brick wall was built around a pump station.
The station, located along North Dogwood Drive between 4th and 5th Avenue, has an almost transparent tank that is used by the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority.
Hurricane Matthew knocked down a brick wall that once covered the station. Grand Strand water but a chain-link fence around, but residents complained of a smell and the sight of the station itself.
"They understood the severity of the circumstances with the tourism and, again, we have rentals over here," Surfside Beach Town Councilman Tim Courtney said. "People ride by with their golf carts and they see hazardous materials signs on it. People get scared, and it wasn't right to the homeowners and the rental properties here to look at this."
Never miss a local story.
The stench from the station came after Hurricane Matthew knocked down the east wall, crashing into the chemical tank, Courtney said. During a town council meeting in April, Councilwoman Julie Samples said, "There is a horrendous odor," coming from the station.
Now, Grand Strand Water and Sewer have rebuilt the wall, finishing the project last week, Courtney said, and spending time on correcting the smell.
"They spent weeks here and they corrected the odor problem as well as the construction of the brick wall again," Courtney said. "So I have to thank Grand Strand water for cooperating with me on this. It's no longer an eyesore as it was before."
Comments