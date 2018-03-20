Local

This many fewer Horry County police officers could be on the streets

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 20, 2018 12:17 PM

Horry County proposes a drop of 24 police patrol officers, according to its latest budget proposal.

Horry County Council will meet later this week to discuss the county budget for fiscal year 2019 which starts in July. A recommended budget for the Horry County Police Department is part of those discussions.

The proposal calls for 107 patrol officers in FY 2019, a drop from 131 in the previous budget year. WBTW reports that the Horry County Police Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said the decrease is due to the loss of the school resource officer contract with Horry County Schools. The Sun News reached out to Dotson but has not heard back.

School board member John Poston explains the decision to use private security in Horry County Schools. cboschult@thesunnews.com

Horry County's School Board voted during the summer to use private security guards inside of its 18 schools.

