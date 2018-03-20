More Videos

A new Sea Haven for Youth shelter had it's grand opening today off of Highway 57 S in Little River. The new seven acre campus can serve up to 16 youth at a time. The main living area has eight bedrooms in two separate wings for male and female youth ages 13-17, with kitchen, common areas, study rooms, and laundry facilities. Additional buildings house a recreation center with games and administrative offices. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
A new Sea Haven for Youth shelter had it's grand opening today off of Highway 57 S in Little River. The new seven acre campus can serve up to 16 youth at a time. The main living area has eight bedrooms in two separate wings for male and female youth ages 13-17, with kitchen, common areas, study rooms, and laundry facilities. Additional buildings house a recreation center with games and administrative offices. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

National Safe Place Week encourages community to get involved with troubled youth

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

March 20, 2018 11:07 AM

All it takes is a little yellow sign.

It’s National Safe Place Week, and the City of North Myrtle Beach has once again proclaimed the event to encourage residents to promote awareness of and volunteer in the Safe Place program.

The initiative works to save kids from drugs, prostitution, human trafficking, slave labor and homelessness, and it all starts with a sign.

Yellow diamonds marked with "Safe Place" are hung in the windows and walls of fire stations, libraries, shops, restaurants and other businesses across the country.

In North Myrtle Beach, Sea Haven for Youth manages the Safe Place program, working with local shelters and youth programs to make it easier for young people to find immediate help.

“We want to get the community involved and let them knew we do have homeless in our community and raise awareness of it,” Wendy Gore, development director at Sea Haven, said.

Sea Haven offers emergency shelters, transitional living and street outreach programs on top of the Safe Place program.

To celebrate National Safe Place Week, different days have a different theme.

On Wednesday, communities will celebrate We Are Safe Place Wednesday, followed by Thankful Thursday, Fundraiser Friday and finally Safe Place Safety Net Saturday.

“We all should be concerned about our youth, because our youth will go on after us,” Gore said. “The kids need to know there’s a place, and the community needs to know they can be a place to go.”

